Man shot outside Texarkana Walmart

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 18.

The incident occurred outside the Neighborhood Walmart on Summerhill Road. Officials say one man was shot in front of the store. His condition is not known at this time.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gun shots.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they were given the name of a possible suspect.

