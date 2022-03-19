Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man arrested after allegedly hitting 5-week-old in the face for crying

Darryl Robinson, 23
Darryl Robinson, 23(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after he allegedly hit an infant in the face because she was crying, an arrest report from the Baton Rouge Police Department shows.

Darryl Richardson, 23, was arrested is facing charges of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, according to authorities.

Police say they responded to a call at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital located at 8300 Constantin Blvd. Friday, March 18 around 2:40 p.m. in reference to a cruelty to juveniles compliant.

Once they arrived, authorities reportedly contacted hospital staff, who stated the 5-week-old victim arrived to the emergency room with injuries that included redness, swelling, and bruising to her left eye.

Authorities report the infant’s left eye was swollen with significant bruising to her eyelids.

Police say once the child was able to open her eye, there was blood on her eye ball.

Hospital staff stated that the victim would be admitted to the hospital due to her injuries.

Once police contacted Richardson, he admitted the victim’s injuries were due to him “intentionally striking her in the face with the back of his hand, after she was fussy and crying,” police report.

Richardson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or Larry’s whereabouts are urged to contact...
TTPD names suspect in Walmart Neighborhood Market shooting
17-year-old wanted in connection to shooting turns self in
A firefighter at the scene was injured and sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. The two...
Man dead in Webster Parish house fire; three injured
Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns charges for 6 individuals
Spenser Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says

Latest News

LaDOTD selects 3 contractors to submit design and build proposals for Jimmie Davis Bridge
LaDOTD selects 3 contractors to submit design and build proposals for Jimmie Davis Bridge
Man killed, wife and daughter hurt in afternoon house fire in Heflin
Man killed, wife and daughter hurt in afternoon house fire in Heflin
United Nonprofits holds SET22 get-acquainted cookout ahead of summer trip to Disney
United Nonprofits holds SET22 get-acquainted cookout ahead of summer trip to Disney
Shreveport Regional celebrates anniversary of Shreveport's incorporation
Shreveport Regional celebrates anniversary of Shreveport's incorporation
One person injured in rollover wreck
One person injured in rollover wreck