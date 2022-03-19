Getting Answers
Franklin Parish crash claims life of Winnsboro man

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN Online)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A crash in Franklin Parish has claimed the life of a Winnsboro man on Saturday, says state police.

The following information on Saturday’s crash was released to KNOE 8 News from the Louisiana State Police:

Franklin Parish - On Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:50 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 4 north of Louisiana Highway 128.  This crash claimed the life of 86-year-old Norman Ferrington of Winnsboro.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford F-150, driven by Ferrington, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 4.  For reasons still under investigation, Ferrington’s vehicle exited the roadway and impacted a culvert, before colliding with several small trees.

Ferrington, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.  This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash.  Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up.  Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

In 2022, Troop F has investigated five fatal crashes resulting in six fatalities.

