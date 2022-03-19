Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns charges for 6 individuals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Grand Jury held a session on Friday, March 18, where they returned six indictments.

Four were against five men in connection to homicides in the parish, while two were against two men in connection to rapes and associated criminal acts.

James Kelly Stubblefield of Ardmore, Oklahoma, 55, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 16, 2021, slaying of Jamar Norris Sr. Norris, 23, was shot multiple times in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Peach Street in Shreveport.

Armond Jamar Burgy, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 23, 2021 slaying of Katrayvon Hill. Hill, 20, was shot multiple times in a parking lot on Madison Street in Shreveport.

Jamarcus Jermaine Richardson, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two people, Teola Booker and D’Angelo Hinton. Booker and Hinton, both 41, were shot multiple times on Dec. 6, 2021 in a vehicle in a lot in the 4100 block of Miles Street in Shreveport.

Darius Tyrese Persley and Quinton Peace, both 22, are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 21, 2021 slaying of Chavez Sha’Montae Parker. Parker, 29, was shot multiple times in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 700 block of West 68th Street.

David Lee Gordy, 48, is charged with first-degree rape. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Dec. 14, 2021. Due to the nature of the charge against him, his indictment was issued under seal.

Jimmie Lee Foster Jr., 38, is charged with first-degree rape and attempted first-degree rape, as well as second-degree kidnapping, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center Dec. 15, 2021. Due to the nature of the charge against him, his indictment was issued under seal.

The Grand Jury declined to indict Gabriel Jones in connection with the Aug. 23, 2017 homicide of Samario Webb. It also declined to indict Deyonta Horton in connection with the Sept. 11, 2021 homicide of Desmond Lewis.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.