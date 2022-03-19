Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

17-year-old killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue, police investigating

Markeith Franklin
Markeith Franklin(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Scotlandville neighborhood Friday, March 18.

The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway, around 7:35 p.m.

Police say Markeith Franklin, 17, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Franklin was taken a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

BRPD is busy investigating 2 separate shootings. Both cases ended in death. Police are asking for your help in finding the person who pulled the trigger.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or Larry’s whereabouts are urged to contact...
TTPD names suspect in Walmart Neighborhood Market shooting
17-year-old wanted in connection to shooting turns self in
A firefighter at the scene was injured and sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. The two...
Man dead in Webster Parish house fire; three injured
Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns charges for 6 individuals
Spenser Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says

Latest News

LaDOTD selects 3 contractors to submit design and build proposals for Jimmie Davis Bridge
LaDOTD selects 3 contractors to submit design and build proposals for Jimmie Davis Bridge
Man killed, wife and daughter hurt in afternoon house fire in Heflin
Man killed, wife and daughter hurt in afternoon house fire in Heflin
United Nonprofits holds SET22 get-acquainted cookout ahead of summer trip to Disney
United Nonprofits holds SET22 get-acquainted cookout ahead of summer trip to Disney
Shreveport Regional celebrates anniversary of Shreveport's incorporation
Shreveport Regional celebrates anniversary of Shreveport's incorporation
One person injured in rollover wreck
One person injured in rollover wreck