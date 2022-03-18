Getting Answers
Texarkana man injured in domestic shooting involving girlfriend

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says that the shooting happened before 9 a.m. on Sandlin Lane. One person was injured. Their condition is unknown at this time.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken and Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting that took place on the morning of Friday, March 18.

Police say the shooting happened just before 9 a.m. at a home in the 6200 block of Sandlin Avenue.

The victim drove himself to a Texarkana hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 34-year-old male victim was shot by his girlfriend during an apparent domestic dispute. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

