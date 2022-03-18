Picture-perfect weekend then a stormy start to next week

(KSLA) - This weekend could not get any better! It will be nice and sunny with no chance of rain. Temperatures will also be in the 70s. Storms will be back early next week which could bring some severe weather.

Overnight, the few clouds we have will move away. So, we will wake up Saturday morning to all clear skies! This will allow temperatures to cool down a bit though. Lows will be in the 30s near the I-30 corridor and slightly warmer in the 40s farther south.

The weekend is looking FAN-TAS-TIC! Sunny weather for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday may even reach the upper 70s! There’s an endless amount of things to do in the ArkLaTex this weekend and the weather will perfect for each event like the St Pattys parade!

Early Next week, we’ll be tracking yet another threat of severe weather. Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon rain chances are going up. Rain chances are now at 60% Monday. There will be a dry start to the day, but by the afternoon, there will be some scattered showers and maybe some storms. Some severe weather is possible during the day, but it’s more for overnight. As the storms move east, they will strengthen a bit. This will linger into your Tuesday.

As the storms intensify Monday night, they could be severe. There is a slight risk and an enhanced risk issued for parts of the ArkLaTex. This goes up to a level 3 out of 5. All aspects are possible, but we do not know yet how likely any of these threats will be. As of now, I would plan on strong storms that could include strong winds, hail, and also a tornado or two. We will keep you First Alert as we get closer.

Good news is that by Tuesday the severe weather will be moving away from the ArkLaTex. There is still a slight risk, but it has shifted to the east now. This barely includes Natchitoches parish. So, Tuesday will almost definitely have rain, but at least the storms will be weakening and moving away. Rain chances will be up to 90% for mostly in the morning and early afternoon.

By Wednesday the rain will be gone. The sunshine should return again and we will go back to some nice weather. This will help to dry things back up too. Temperatures will also be a little cooler and heat up to only the mid 60s. Still not bad for mid to late March.

We will end the work week with more slightly cool temperatures. Lows in the morning will be in the 40s, but will heat up to the lower to mid 60s in the afternoon. So, you may still need a jacket at times next week, but it will not be super cold either.

Have a great rest of your Friday and enjoy the weekend! Stay weather aware Monday and Tuesday next week!

