LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine celebrates Match Day

The LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine celebrated Match Day Friday, March 18, 2022.
The LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine celebrated Match Day Friday, March 18, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, March 18, 140 students at LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine learned where they’ll be going for their residency program.

For applicants, Match Day symbolizes the transition from undergraduate to graduate education.

LSU Health Shreveport says this year, the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) provided its services to more than 42,000 applicants. Nationwide, Match Day ceremonies are held on the third Friday in March. It’s a career-defining moment when students learn where they’ll spend the next three to seven years completing their graduate medical education.

This year, 99.3% of LSU Health Shreveport’s applicants matched. 31.2% of the graduating class of 2022 will remain at LSU Health Shreveport for their residency, with a total of 41.8% of students matching at an LSU site. 44.5% of students will stay in Louisiana.

“I am so proud of our students’ success in matching to a residency. It should be noted that their path to this accomplishment included navigating multiple years of a pandemic both personally and academically. I wish each of the continued success moving forward and I offer my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to our faculty and staff who deliver exemplary medical education while personally caring for each student,” said Dr. David Lewis, interim chancellor and dean of the School of Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport.

LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine says it successfully filled all 131 residency positions available. The new group will will begin training in July.

