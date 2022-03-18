Human skull found in woods near Keithville

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A human skull has been found in the woods near Keithville.

The skull was discovered sometime before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 18 near the intersection of Colquitt Road and Haywood Drive. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The coroner also responded.

A human skull was discovered in the woods near Keithville Friday, March 18, 2022. (KSLA)

The sheriff’s office says a man walking in the woods found the skull. The coroner says it may have been there for at least six months. A cadaver dog is sniffing the area to see if other human remains can be found.

Criminal investigators are on scene. The skull will be sent to the FACES lab in Baton Rouge for identification.

No other details are currently available. Stay with KSLA News 12 for breaking updates.

