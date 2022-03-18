CPSO seizes 67 grams of meth; man arrested

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Narcotics Agents seized 67 grams of illegal drugs on Wednesday, March 16.

Deputies found Charles Guiden, 51, with 3.1 grams of meth during a traffic stop. Agents later conducted a home search, where they found a gun and an additional 64 grams of meth.

Guiden was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of possession of schedule II, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with CDS.

