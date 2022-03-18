Getting Answers
Community shows support for USW athletes

(KSLA)
By Jade Myers and Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Shreveport’s baseball team is packing the stands on Friday, March 18, in support of their fellow athletes from the University of the Southwest.

On March 15, six USW golf players and a coach were killed in a fiery head-on crash on their way home from a tournament.

“We’re dealing with the worst nightmare, and it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anybody right now,” said USW Athletic Director and Head Coach Steve Appel.

The USW baseball team is scheduled to play the LSUS Pilots Friday, just days after the tragedy.

“You know, we lost family members. That’s hard. All young, great people that had futures ahead of them. That is extremely difficult for us,” said Appel.

He said his team isn’t just playing for USW, but for the family they lost as well.

“That’s the only reason why we’re playing. We have to find a way to rebuild and me as the leader, we’ve got to rebuild and we’re going to continue to play in honor of everyone we lost,” Appel said.

The coach says the community’s help is what allows him and his team to push through the pain.

“The support we received here and across the country, I can’t even put that into words. They’re all what’s going to get us through things,” he said.

