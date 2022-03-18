Getting Answers
50-year-old man accused in child pornography case

Ronald Culbertson, DOB: 1/27/1972
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 50-year-old man is facing charges after being accused in a child pornography investigation.

The Shreveport Police Department says on March 17, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 9100 block of Sunny Oak Drive. As a result of the search, they arrested Ronald Culbertson, 50. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on 32 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. No bond has been set at this time.

