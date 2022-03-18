1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on Thursday, March 17.

At around 10:26 p.m., officers responded to the Bailey Heights neighborhood after multiple gunshots were reported in the area. While responding, police communication officers were notified that two gunshot victims were found in front of a home in the 1000 block of Amulet Street.

Upon arrival, officers found one of the victims, Kimanesha Carter, 28, in the rear of a vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the NPD at (318) 352-8101, or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914.

