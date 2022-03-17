Strong and severe storms possible tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track another upper level low that will be bringing more rain and thunderstorms as we go through the evening and overnight hours tonight. The big concern with these storms continues to be for large hail and damaging winds up to 70 MPH. Once the storms clear out very early Friday we are tracking a picture perfect weekend ahead for the region with sunny skies and 70s on the way. As we head into next week though we are tracking an even more potent weather system that will move into the ArkLaTex later Monday that will bring heavy rain and a higher potential for severe weather as well. This storm system will need to be watched very closely over the next few days.

We are tracking strong and severe storms on the way this evening as an upper level low moves through. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you can leave the rain gear at home as we are not tracking any shower or storm activity until later in the evening hours. In the meantime, you can expect an even warmer day than Wednesday with highs that will likely be around the 80 degree mark along with sunshine that should be sticking around until the middle afternoon hours. As we head into the evening that’s when storms will begin to push in from the west with some of these storms potentially being severe. Between 6 PM and 2 AM will really be the period when the strongest storms will be moving through with large hail and damaging winds being the of the greatest concern. The tornado threat looks exceedingly low with this system.

As we get to early Friday morning the wet weather should be clearing out of the region and our weather will begin to improve. Expect sunshine throughout the afternoon Friday, but with temperatures that will be noticeably cooler with highs that will be in the mid-60s. Going through the weekend though it will be a picture perfect forecast as highs move into the 70s with ample sunshine expected both days. This will truly be the perfect opportunity to get outside and take in some great weather.

Looking ahead to next week storm clouds will again be back on the horizon for the region. Monday will start off dry, but clouds will quickly increase and we are tracking thunderstorms that will be moving in once we get to the later afternoon and going through the evening. There is growing potential that as we go through the evening and into Tuesday severe storms will be an issue with all threats possible for the region. Temperatures even with the storms will still be in the 70s both Monday and Tuesday. This could also be the first storm system in quite some time where Flash Flooding might be a concern.

In the meantime, make sure you have a way to get alerts for the potential strong storms tonight! Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.