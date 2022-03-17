Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Parents, grandmother charged in death of newborn after fentanyl found in child’s blood

Felicity Westmoreland (left), Daniel Howarth (center) and Donna Westmoreland (right) are all...
Felicity Westmoreland (left), Daniel Howarth (center) and Donna Westmoreland (right) are all facing charges in the death of a 4-month-old boy.(Bensalem Police Department)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENSALEM, Pa. (Gray News) - Three people are facing charges after police said a newborn boy died after suffering cardiac arrest at a Pennsylvania home in January.

Bensalem police have charged parents Felicity Westmoreland and Daniel Howarth with involuntary manslaughter, while grandmother and foster mother Donna Westmoreland was charged with child endangerment in the 4-month-old’s death. The parents were also charged with child endangerment and drug crimes.

Police and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said the baby was transported to a hospital in Langhorne after he was found unresponsive at the home. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

During the investigation, detectives said the parents were at the home with the child, and there were drug baggies and syringes inside the residence. Those items tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine.

An autopsy revealed the child had fentanyl in his blood, and the cause of death was determined to be from adverse effects of the powerful opioid.

Donna Westmoreland was previously appointed as the foster mother and was ordered to not leave the baby unsupervised with his parents.

Authorities said she admitted to leaving the 4-month-old with his parents on the day the child died.

Felicity Westmoreland was arrested and placed in the Bucks County Correctional Facility where her bail was set at $10 million.

Donna Westmoreland was also arrested and being held with bail set at $150,000.

There is a warrant out for Howarth, and he has yet to be arrested as of Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or Larry’s whereabouts are urged to contact...
TTPD names suspect in Neighborhood Walmart Market shooting
A human skull was found near the intersection of Haywood Drive and Colquitt Road on Friday,...
Human skull found in woods near Keithville
Fire prompted the evacuation of 30-40 diners and about 20 employees from the Golden Corral...
Fire drives 30-40 diners, about 20 workers out of Golden Corral restaurant in Shreveport
Officers got the call before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18 to a stretch of interstate between...
I-20 E reopened in Shreveport following big-rig wreck
Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting

Latest News

Bartenders had announced last call for drinks and turned up the lights at about 1:30 a.m. An...
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
An American citizen has been killed by a Russian artillery attack on civilians in Ukraine.
American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Kim Davis, the county clerk for Rowan County in...
Judge: Same-sex marriage license denials violated rights
Remembering Don Young on Capitol Hill
Remembering Don Young on Capitol Hill