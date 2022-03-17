Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Goodwill job fair gives job seekers opportunity to meet potential employers

“Without a job, you cannot live. It gives you dignity, it gives you self-respect”
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
(Source: Gray TV file photo)(WBNG 12 News)
By Jade Myers
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Some job seekers had the opportunity to meet their potential employers Wednesday, March 16.

Goodwill Industries hosted a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Goodwill Job Center, 800 W. 70th St. in Shreveport.

“Employment changes lives. Without a job, you cannot live. It gives you dignity, it gives you self-respect,” said Lynn Stevens, work force development director for Goodwill Industries of Northwest Louisiana.

“And for me, personally, it’s a mission that we all need to participate in.”

She expected 100-120 job seekers to pass through the job center’s doors Wednesday.

Among employers looking for new hires were:

  • Bally’s Casino,
  • Caddo Community Action Agency Head Start,
  • Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (which has lowered its starting hiring age to 18),
  • City of Shreveport,
  • Garden Park Nursing and Rehab,
  • Goodwill Industries,
  • Jean Simpson Personnel Services,
  • Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and
  • Shreveport Convention Center.

Their next job fair is set for next month. It’s designed to help veterans and military families.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son
Former Caddo Commissioner Lynn D. Cawthorne and his sister Belena Turner have been ordered to...
Ex-Caddo official, his sister ordered to federal prison for 46 months on wire fraud conviction
The Shreveport chapter of the NAACP held a news conference Wednesday, March 16, 2022 to...
NAACP denounces use of racial slur by Shreveport editorialist, newspaper owner in recent publication

Latest News

KSLA Digital Content Manager Rachael Thomas accepts the station's award for "Best Use of...
KSLA wins Louisiana Association of Broadcasters award for digital coverage of 2021 winter storm
'Best Use of Digital Media'
'Best Use of Digital Media'
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
How gas prices have changed in Shreveport in the last week
A powerful cold front will strong and potentially severe storms Monday night into Tuesday.
Severe weather possible Monday into Tuesday
Officers got the call before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18 to a stretch of interstate between...
I-20 E closed in Shreveport due to big-rig wreck