Goodwill job fair gives job seekers opportunity to meet potential employers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Some job seekers had the opportunity to meet their potential employers Wednesday, March 16.

Goodwill Industries hosted a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Goodwill Job Center, 800 W. 70th St. in Shreveport.

“Employment changes lives. Without a job, you cannot live. It gives you dignity, it gives you self-respect,” said Lynn Stevens, work force development director for Goodwill Industries of Northwest Louisiana.

“And for me, personally, it’s a mission that we all need to participate in.”

She expected 100-120 job seekers to pass through the job center’s doors Wednesday.

Among employers looking for new hires were:

Bally’s Casino,

Caddo Community Action Agency Head Start,

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (which has lowered its starting hiring age to 18),

City of Shreveport,

Garden Park Nursing and Rehab,

Goodwill Industries,

Jean Simpson Personnel Services,

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and

Shreveport Convention Center.

Their next job fair is set for next month. It’s designed to help veterans and military families.

