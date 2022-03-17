Goodwill job fair gives job seekers opportunity to meet potential employers
“Without a job, you cannot live. It gives you dignity, it gives you self-respect”
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Some job seekers had the opportunity to meet their potential employers Wednesday, March 16.
Goodwill Industries hosted a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Goodwill Job Center, 800 W. 70th St. in Shreveport.
“Employment changes lives. Without a job, you cannot live. It gives you dignity, it gives you self-respect,” said Lynn Stevens, work force development director for Goodwill Industries of Northwest Louisiana.
“And for me, personally, it’s a mission that we all need to participate in.”
She expected 100-120 job seekers to pass through the job center’s doors Wednesday.
Among employers looking for new hires were:
- Bally’s Casino,
- Caddo Community Action Agency Head Start,
- Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (which has lowered its starting hiring age to 18),
- City of Shreveport,
- Garden Park Nursing and Rehab,
- Goodwill Industries,
- Jean Simpson Personnel Services,
- Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and
- Shreveport Convention Center.
Their next job fair is set for next month. It’s designed to help veterans and military families.
