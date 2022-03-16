Getting Answers
Sunny and warm Wednesday; rain and storms on the way

By Jessica Moore
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT
(KSLA) - Happy Wednesday everyone! We’ve made it half way through the work week and have paid off with today’s sunshine! Enjoy the weather today and for most of Thursday because Thursday evening showers and storms are back. We’ve got a GREAT weekend in store that comes to an end with another round of rain and storms early next week.

TODAY: The late afternoon and evening hours are looking great! Temperatures stay in the 70s through around 7pm with clear sunny skies and calm winds. Great weather for any plans you may have later today. Overnight temperatures will drop back into the mid and upper 40s with clear skies.

Thursday is looking mostly sunny and warm yet again for much of the day. Highs will climb a bit higher into to the mid and upper 70s! A very warm and spring like day as we inch closer and closer to the weekend!

Late Thursday evening, clouds increase as another system brings rain and thunderstorms in the area around 7-8pm for east Texas. Showers and storms continue to push eastward through midnight and early Friday. So far there is a slight risk for severe weather 2/5 on the scale. As this system roles through the main concern will be for large hail.

Friday: showers possible early on Friday, but clear out in time for the work commute around 7am in the morning. Highs on Friday will get up into the mid 60s!

The weekend is looking FAN-TAS-TIC! Sunny weather for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. There’s an endless amount of things to do in the ArkLaTex this weekend and the weather will perfect for each event like the St Pattys parade!

Early Next week, we’ll be tracking yet another threat of severe weather. Monday evening through Tuesday morning another front will move through the ArkLaTex. We have already a slight risk for severe storms 2/5 that covers the ArkLaTex right now. So far, all modes of severe weather may be possible. Stick with us for updates as we get closer to the day of events.

Have a great Wednesday!

