Shreveport business raises $1K to help efforts in Ukraine

Ukrainian women make tactical vests for those in need.
Ukrainian women make tactical vests for those in need.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - High Gravity Glassworks, a Shreveport glass blowing business, has raised over $1,000 to help with Ukrainian efforts.

Owner Michelle Pennington is making Ukraine-inspired glass flowers and hearts, donating 60 percent of those earnings, and 20 percent from workshops held in the month of March, to her friend Katerina Verguelis.

“It’s been amazing. I’ve been running out of flowers like every day,” Pennington said.

A native Ukrainian, Verguelis moved to Dallas when she was a teen, and now works as a professor at the University of Texas at Arlington. She reached out for support from a group of glassmakers and connected with Pennington. She says she still has friends and family back home.

“With this world as crazy it is, I feel like while I have the resources, I should make the effort to give back,” she said.

Verguelis said she is losing sleep worrying about her loved ones.

“Where my brother and his wife and family live, they are actually on the way to where the troops are, to the center. And the fear is when the troops are going to start moving, it’s going to go through his town,” she said.

Verguelis has been in contact with her friend Roman Motok, who told her he is currently helping four women. They make tactical vests for volunteers and those in need.

“When the war started they understood that there was an enormous need for ammunition, for the vests and all the volunteers who are coming to fight,” she said.

Verguelis said the four women work 20 hours a day to make the vests. So far, they’ve made 500 of them, but need more donations to help buy fabric.

“It’s crucial. Some of them are bulletproof so it saves lives. A lot of them are to carry ammunition so people can carry it to the field,” she said.

