Popular Shreveport restaurant to be on Food Network show

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A popular seafood restaurant struggling to stay in business is getting some help from the Food Network.

Eddie’s Restaurant in Shreveport is welcoming Chef Robert Irvine, host of “Restaurant Impossible.” On the show, Irvine goes into a restaurant and renovates it in just two days, with goals to help save the business.

Wednesday, March 16, was the first day crews got to work. The grand reopening will take place Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m.

