People speak for, against teacher during Caddo School Board meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Multiple people, primarily parents, stepped to the microphone during the Caddo School Board meeting Tuesday, March 15.

Some spoke in opposition of a particular teacher leading a group of elementary-age children and the unwelcomed influence these parents feel this teacher is having on their children.

Others spoke in support of the teacher, saying the educator creates a welcoming environment for students.

The University Elementary teacher allegedly is being accused of discussing inappropriate subject matter to students.

The educator uses “Mx” to represent their pronouns.

Some parents also voiced that they have a problem with the way the teacher represents themself to others.

“My heart hurt. I can’t imagine,” one supporter said. “I know how kids feel when they’re bullied, unfortunately, and adults can bully meanly if not more meanly. I feel really hurt and offended for (the teacher) for having to go through all of this. We have to remember that chamber right now that there are tons of gay, lesbian, trans, non-binary folks and they all needed a teacher when they are small. They all would have loved to have someone like (this teacher) in their classrooms and it’s important that we protect that.”

“Let’s stop indoctrinating children,” an opponent said. “And this teacher, what really made up my mind was when I went through their social media and I saw that they said they’re weaponizing the rainbow. I’m dressing this way because I can’t come out. So I want a conversation started with these children. There’s a plan in place. I have nothing against that. I have nothing against people doing what they want to do in their own lives; that is between them and whatever they got going on. What I care about is when people indoctrinate the children because that is up to the parents and the parents alone.”

