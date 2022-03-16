Getting Answers
More strong storms possible Thursday night

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we reach the middle of the week we are tracking some great weather on tap for the region over the next couple of days. Temperatures are on the mild side this morning and will be moving up into the mid-70s this afternoon along with ample sunshine on the way. Thursday will start nice, but we are tracking increasing clouds along with the potential for strong storms overnight into early Friday as another potent upper level low moves through the region. We clear out and dry out over the weekend with some very comfortable temperatures to boot before another weather maker will be moving in later on Monday. This storm system will also bring the potential of severe weather late Monday evening through Tuesday.

We are tracking scattered strong and severe storms on the way Thursday night into early Friday.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you can leave the jacket at home as we are expecting a very comfortable day for the ArkLaTex. The only issue is that we could see some fog this morning before sunshine moves in later in the day. As we head into the afternoon we are expecting fantastic weather with highs that should be in the mid-70s, so it will be a great afternoon to get outside.

As we go through the rest of the week and head towards the weekend we are tracking another storm system that will be making its way towards the ArkLaTex. Clouds will start to increase during the late afternoon Thursday after seeing highs around 80 degrees. During the late evening and overnight hours an upper level low will likely push scattered strong and potential severe storms through the region with the biggest concern being large hail and damaging winds. We should dry out relatively quickly Friday and our weather will improve, but it will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are expecting some great weather followed by more potential strong storms on the horizon for the ArkLaTex. Saturday and Sunday will be dominate by ample sunshine, light winds, and temperatures in the 70s. Heading into next week is when we are tracking a cold front and storm system that will begin to move into the region late Monday and continuing Tuesday. The is growing potential that some of these storms could be on the severe side and will need to be watched closely over the next few days.

In the meantime, get outside and enjoy the fabulous weather we have in store Wednesday! Have a great day!

