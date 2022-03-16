How surging oil prices could affect airfares, expert say to book three months out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you are back to traveling or are looking to book flights for the next vacation. Experts said that rising crude oil prices increase its costs to make jet fuel just like gas. Could we see a rise in airfare prices in Baton Rouge?

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge airport said the overseas crisis has impacted fuel prices, but it hasn’t equated to increased airfare.

If the fuel prices continue to stay as high as they are, you will see an increase in airline ticket costs at some point, which is why you should book three months out.

“Now is a great time if you have travel plans and you know you’re going to be booking travel in the future,” said Mike Edwards, Director of Aviation at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. “If you’re able to, go ahead and book now. You can go ahead and lock in those lower costs before prices do go up. Hopefully, the fuel prices will come down, but if not, you can expect an increase in ticket costs.”

Edwards said 86% of the seats on their flights are going out full. Delta, United and American Airlines continue to increase capacity for their flights.

“We’re starting to enter that summer travel season as well,” said Edwards. “We are seeing very full flights, but there are still seats available, and fares are still lower on the average ticket cost is still lower than 2019. But it has, over the last 12 months, begun to increase.”

Edwards said once you get into that 30-day window, you’re going to see higher fares.

You can look for flights through flybtr.com.

There are also a lot of great Baton Rouge travel agents that can help you find great deals and packages.

As far as gas prices, after more than a month of surging prices, Tuesday brought some good or at least encouraging news.

Triple AAA shows the average price for a gallon of gas in Louisiana fell by one cent. It’s now $4.12. That’s two cents lower than a day ago.

