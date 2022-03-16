Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

How surging oil prices could affect airfares, expert say to book three months out

(Pixabay)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you are back to traveling or are looking to book flights for the next vacation. Experts said that rising crude oil prices increase its costs to make jet fuel just like gas. Could we see a rise in airfare prices in Baton Rouge?

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge airport said the overseas crisis has impacted fuel prices, but it hasn’t equated to increased airfare.

If the fuel prices continue to stay as high as they are, you will see an increase in airline ticket costs at some point, which is why you should book three months out.

“Now is a great time if you have travel plans and you know you’re going to be booking travel in the future,” said Mike Edwards, Director of Aviation at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. “If you’re able to, go ahead and book now. You can go ahead and lock in those lower costs before prices do go up. Hopefully, the fuel prices will come down, but if not, you can expect an increase in ticket costs.”

Edwards said 86% of the seats on their flights are going out full. Delta, United and American Airlines continue to increase capacity for their flights.

“We’re starting to enter that summer travel season as well,” said Edwards. “We are seeing very full flights, but there are still seats available, and fares are still lower on the average ticket cost is still lower than 2019. But it has, over the last 12 months, begun to increase.”

Edwards said once you get into that 30-day window, you’re going to see higher fares.

You can look for flights through flybtr.com.

There are also a lot of great Baton Rouge travel agents that can help you find great deals and packages.

As far as gas prices, after more than a month of surging prices, Tuesday brought some good or at least encouraging news.

Triple AAA shows the average price for a gallon of gas in Louisiana fell by one cent. It’s now $4.12. That’s two cents lower than a day ago.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son
Former Caddo Commissioner Lynn D. Cawthorne and his sister Belena Turner have been ordered to...
Ex-Caddo official, his sister ordered to federal prison for 46 months on wire fraud conviction
The Shreveport chapter of the NAACP held a news conference Wednesday, March 16, 2022 to...
NAACP denounces use of racial slur by Shreveport editorialist, newspaper owner in recent publication
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Ouachita Parish teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like’
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Latest News

Source: Geaux Bald
GEAUX BALD: LSU Health students, faculty shave heads to support childhood cancer research
Growing concerns about the Bridge City Youth Center
4 of 5 violent juveniles recaptured after escaping through attic, crashing stolen truck
Some east Texas school districts considering 4-day school week
Steven W. Burkett, 49.
NPSO continues investigation into man’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance
Wiley College awarded grant for short film.
Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call