Ex-Caddo official, his sister ordered to federal prison for 46 months on wire fraud conviction

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A former Caddo Parish commissioner and his sister must serve almost four years in federal prison for defrauding the federal government.

Lynn D. Cawthorne, who represented District 6, and his sister Belena Turner also must make restitution in the amount of $837,690.01.

The two were sentenced Wednesday, March 16 in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.

Months ago, the two pleaded guilty to wire fraud in connection with their involvement in a scheme to defraud the Food and Nutrition Service, which is a USDA agency that administers child nutrition programs.

Cawthorne also pleaded guilty to tax fraud and, as a result, must pay an additional $58,183.95 in restitution to the IRS.

After the two serve their 46-month sentence, they will be on federal supervised release for three years.

Cawthorne and Turner each could have been sentenced to up to 20 years in federal prison and fined up to $250,000 on the wire fraud charge. Cawthorne also faced the possibility of up to three years in a federal lockup, a $100,000 fine or both on the tax fraud conviction.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.