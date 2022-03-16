Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office lowers hiring age to 18

“If you are hardworking and in search of a meaningful career with great benefits and unlimited possibilities, I encourage you to submit an application.”
Sheriff Steve Prator (at podium) along with other CPSO members gathered for an announcement on...
Sheriff Steve Prator (at podium) along with other CPSO members gathered for an announcement on Wednesday morning, lowering the hiring age for CPSO candidates.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - “If you can join the military and fight a war, you can serve in your own community,” stated Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator in a news release.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is now allowing prospective new hires to apply at 18-years-old. In the past, applicants had to be 21-years-old to become a P.O.S.T. certified or corrections deputy.

To apply or learn more, visit caddosheriff.org or call (318) 681-0812.

The announcement comes at a time when CPSO is dealing with an all-time high of vacancies.

“At this time, we have over 90 positions available,” said Sheriff Prator. “As we struggle to fill those positions, we realized we needed to give the younger generation a chance to join what I believe to be the best law enforcement agency in the area.”

The application process is now easier for prospective deputies. Current or prior military, college grads and current P.O.S.T. certified law enforcement are exempt from taking the entrance exam.

“If you are hardworking and in search of a meaningful career with great benefits and unlimited possibilities, I encourage you to submit an application.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son
Former Caddo Commissioner Lynn D. Cawthorne and his sister Belena Turner have been ordered to...
Ex-Caddo official, his sister ordered to federal prison for 46 months on wire fraud conviction
The Shreveport chapter of the NAACP held a news conference Wednesday, March 16, 2022 to...
NAACP denounces use of racial slur by Shreveport editorialist, newspaper owner in recent publication

Latest News

The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required so organizers can...
Free shredding event set for April 9 in Shreveport
Wiley College awarded grant for short film.
Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call
Beauxjax wives
The ‘Beauxjax wives’ feed frontline workers, build wells during pandemic
The Seventh Tap, a Shreveport brewery that burst onto the craft beer scene, is persevering...
BUY LOCAL: Seventh Tap brews through supply chain struggles
craft
Local brewery working through supply chain issuese