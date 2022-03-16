Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office lowers hiring age to 18

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - “If you can join the military and fight a war, you can serve in your own community,” stated Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator in a news release.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is now allowing prospective new hires to apply at 18-years-old. In the past, applicants had to be 21-years-old to become a P.O.S.T. certified or corrections deputy.

To apply or learn more, visit caddosheriff.org or call (318) 681-0812.

The announcement comes at a time when CPSO is dealing with an all-time high of vacancies.

“At this time, we have over 90 positions available,” said Sheriff Prator. “As we struggle to fill those positions, we realized we needed to give the younger generation a chance to join what I believe to be the best law enforcement agency in the area.”

The application process is now easier for prospective deputies. Current or prior military, college grads and current P.O.S.T. certified law enforcement are exempt from taking the entrance exam.

“If you are hardworking and in search of a meaningful career with great benefits and unlimited possibilities, I encourage you to submit an application.”

