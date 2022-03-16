Bossier Parish teachers receive $60K grant

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, March 15, 24 Bossier Parish educators received a $60,000 grant from the Biedenharn Foundation to engage students in the classroom and cultivate lifelong learners.

The Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment was established eight years ago in memory of the late educator who taught in Bossier Parish, and whose children attended Bossier schools. The Biedenharn family also owned the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Shreveport, and has funded grants for Bossier teachers totaling $335,000.

“The investment the Biedenharn Foundation has made more over the years to support our educators and students is nothing short of amazing and we could not be more grateful. No other profession affects all of society’s children the way teaching does and Sydney Biedenharn believed in the power of education and philanthropy. We are honored to carry her legacy,” said Bossier Superintendent Mitch Downey.

Elementary recipients

Jeanne Fulco, Benton

Angi Reger, Legacy

Molly McAdoo, Legacy

Leslie Alexander, Meadowview

Lynn Gabbard , Meadowview

Christina Rasar, Princeton

Jaimee Mercer, Stockwell Place

Ashley Johnscher, Waller

Middle school recipients

Sue Ellen Bates, Benton

Kim Howell, Benton

Yvonne Barrier, Cope

Mary Smith, Cope

Belvia Brock, Rusheon

Dr. Natalie Pope, Rusheon

Rachel Berry, Rusheon

High school recipients

Kelly Birdsong, Benton

Aimee Shelton, Bossier

James Snyder, Parkway

Shontell Davis, Bossier School Virtual Learning Program

Officer Adam Edwards, Butler Educational Complex

Duane Hill, Butler Educational Complex

Hannah Spence, Bossier Schools Talented Arts Program

