Bossier Parish teachers receive $60K grant
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, March 15, 24 Bossier Parish educators received a $60,000 grant from the Biedenharn Foundation to engage students in the classroom and cultivate lifelong learners.
The Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment was established eight years ago in memory of the late educator who taught in Bossier Parish, and whose children attended Bossier schools. The Biedenharn family also owned the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Shreveport, and has funded grants for Bossier teachers totaling $335,000.
“The investment the Biedenharn Foundation has made more over the years to support our educators and students is nothing short of amazing and we could not be more grateful. No other profession affects all of society’s children the way teaching does and Sydney Biedenharn believed in the power of education and philanthropy. We are honored to carry her legacy,” said Bossier Superintendent Mitch Downey.
Elementary recipients
- Jeanne Fulco, Benton
- Angi Reger, Legacy
- Molly McAdoo, Legacy
- Leslie Alexander, Meadowview
- Lynn Gabbard , Meadowview
- Christina Rasar, Princeton
- Jaimee Mercer, Stockwell Place
- Ashley Johnscher, Waller
Middle school recipients
- Sue Ellen Bates, Benton
- Kim Howell, Benton
- Yvonne Barrier, Cope
- Mary Smith, Cope
- Belvia Brock, Rusheon
- Dr. Natalie Pope, Rusheon
- Rachel Berry, Rusheon
High school recipients
- Kelly Birdsong, Benton
- Aimee Shelton, Bossier
- James Snyder, Parkway
- Shontell Davis, Bossier School Virtual Learning Program
- Officer Adam Edwards, Butler Educational Complex
- Duane Hill, Butler Educational Complex
- Hannah Spence, Bossier Schools Talented Arts Program
