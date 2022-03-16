Bossier man arrested for alleged possession of child pornography

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department received a complaint of unlawful behavior on Tuesday, March 15 against a Bossier Parish man.

Detectives conducted an investigation into Jamicheal Brandon Abbington, 30, and charged him with the following:

Distribution of pornography involving juveniles, 1 count

Production of pornography involving juveniles, 5 counts

Possession of pornography involving juveniles, 5 counts

Crimes against nature, 1 count

Abbington’s bond is set at $400,000. The investigation is ongoing and detectives encourage an anyone with information on this crime to contact BCPD at (318) 741-8610.

