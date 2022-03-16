Getting Answers
Bossier man arrested for alleged possession of child pornography

Jamicheal Brandon Abbington, 30.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department received a complaint of unlawful behavior on Tuesday, March 15 against a Bossier Parish man.

Detectives conducted an investigation into Jamicheal Brandon Abbington, 30, and charged him with the following:

  • Distribution of pornography involving juveniles, 1 count
  • Production of pornography involving juveniles, 5 counts
  • Possession of pornography involving juveniles, 5 counts
  • Crimes against nature, 1 count

Abbington’s bond is set at $400,000. The investigation is ongoing and detectives encourage an anyone with information on this crime to contact BCPD at (318) 741-8610.

