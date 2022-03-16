50 most common jobs in Shreveport-Bossier

Most common jobs in Shreveport

The 10 largest occupations in America employ 30.5 million workers, representing 21% of all workers. Keeping America’s economy moving would be impossible without office workers, package handlers, food prep workers, and truck drivers. And what would the sick do without the millions of hospital workers, nurses, and home health aides?

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Shreveport using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by total employment as of May 2020. While much has changed during the coronavirus pandemic, the jobs featured here give a holistic view at the most popular industries in your area and how many jobs are supported.

Keep reading to see which jobs in Shreveport are the most common.

You may also like: Where people in Shreveport are moving to most

#50. Postal service mail carriers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 430 (2.643 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $53,280 (#108 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 333,570 (2.398 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $53,180

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

--- Burlington, NC ($55,750)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

- Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#49. Dishwashers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 440 (2.668 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $20,040 (#350 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 395,660 (2.844 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $25,600

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,440)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($33,600)

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($33,460)

- Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#48. Court, municipal, and license clerks

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 450 (2.729 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $35,270 (#272 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 156,100 (1.122 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $43,490

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($68,710)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($61,870)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($60,980)

- Job description: Perform clerical duties for courts of law, municipalities, or governmental licensing agencies and bureaus. May prepare docket of cases to be called; secure information for judges and court; prepare draft agendas or bylaws for town or city council; answer official correspondence; keep fiscal records and accounts; issue licenses or permits; and record data, administer tests, or collect fees.

#47. Pharmacists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 460 (2.810 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $128,270 (#140 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 315,470 (2.268 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $125,460

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Madera, CA ($165,350)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

- Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

#45 (tie). Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 470 (2.858 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $34,370 (#289 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 727,640 (5.231 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $37,210

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fairbanks, AK ($52,310)

--- California-Lexington Park, MD ($50,180)

--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($49,530)

- Job description: Verify and maintain records on incoming and outgoing shipments involving inventory. Duties include verifying and recording incoming merchandise or material and arranging for the transportation of products. May prepare items for shipment.

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Shreveport

#45 (tie). Parts salespersons

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 470 (2.851 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $31,270 (#321 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 253,870 (1.825 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $36,350

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Barnstable Town, MA ($51,930)

--- Grand Junction, CO ($51,430)

--- Champaign-Urbana, IL ($49,850)

- Job description: Sell spare and replacement parts and equipment in repair shop or parts store.

#43 (tie). Financial managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 520 (3.143 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $111,520 (#270 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 653,080 (4.695 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $151,510

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

#43 (tie). Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 520 (3.144 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $50,200 (#322 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 977,070 (7.024 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $70,490

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

--- Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

--- Boulder, CO ($94,870)

- Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#42. Counter and rental clerks

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 540 (3.291 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $24,580 (#372 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 368,300 (2.648 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $34,700

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Leominster-Gardner, MA ($51,690)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($46,630)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,380)

- Job description: Receive orders, generally in person, for repairs, rentals, and services. May describe available options, compute cost, and accept payment.

#41. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 570 (3.452 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $44,440 (#157 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 549,200 (3.948 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $44,580

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Odessa, TX ($85,040)

--- Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

- Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Shreveport

#40. Insurance sales agents

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 590 (3.623 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $51,310 (#295 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 409,950 (2.947 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $69,100

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

--- Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

- Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#39. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 600 (3.659 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $45,520 (#277 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 344,020 (2.473 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $53,410

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fairbanks, AK ($91,840)

--- Napa, CA ($82,650)

--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($76,440)

- Job description: Install or repair heating, central air conditioning, HVAC, or refrigeration systems, including oil burners, hot-air furnaces, and heating stoves.

#38. Driver/sales workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 630 (3.832 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $31,010 (#189 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 420,890 (3.026 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $31,870

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Gadsden, AL ($46,460)

--- Cumberland, MD-WV ($45,780)

--- Medford, OR ($45,310)

- Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

#36 (tie). Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 640 (3.927 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $61,200 (#117 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 292,230 (2.101 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $62,320

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,420)

--- El Centro, CA ($91,110)

--- Fresno, CA ($90,860)

- Job description: Advise and assist students and provide educational and vocational guidance services.

#36 (tie). Electricians

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 640 (3.876 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $44,810 (#342 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 656,510 (4.72 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $61,550

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

--- Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

--- Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

- Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Shreveport

#35. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 650 (3.965 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $29,730 (#260 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 872,370 (6.272 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $33,800

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,990)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,160)

--- New Haven, CT ($43,820)

- Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

#33 (tie). Industrial machinery mechanics

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 660 (4.005 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $57,030 (#151 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 385,980 (2.775 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $57,350

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

--- San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

- Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#33 (tie). Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 660 (4.030 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $53,490 (#226 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 599,520 (4.31 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $64,990

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bakersfield, CA ($101,970)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($89,200)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($88,220)

- Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the middle, intermediate, or junior high school level.

#32. Carpenters

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 710 (4.304 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $37,990 (#346 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 699,300 (5.027 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $54,200

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

--- Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

- Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#31. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 720 (4.411 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $63,900 (#257 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 614,080 (4.415 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $72,990

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

--- Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Shreveport that don't require a college degree

#29 (tie). Pharmacy technicians

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 730 (4.427 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $38,080 (#91 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 415,310 (2.986 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $36,450

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,620)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,020)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($52,810)

- Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.

#29 (tie). Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 730 (4.475 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $45,530 (#177 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 397,550 (2.858 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $46,690

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fairbanks, AK ($75,080)

--- Wheeling, WV-OH ($74,970)

--- Anchorage, AK ($73,790)

- Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

#28. Firefighters

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 910 (5.568 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $41,220 (#219 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 311,350 (2.238 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $56,360

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,680)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,480)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($105,670)

- Job description: Control and extinguish fires or respond to emergency situations where life, property, or the environment is at risk. Duties may include fire prevention, emergency medical service, hazardous material response, search and rescue, and disaster assistance.

#27. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 950 (5.780 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $43,220 (#363 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 503,390 (3.619 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $65,230

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

- Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#26. Cooks, restaurant

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 960 (5.844 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $24,330 (#335 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 1,109,650 (7.977 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $29,530

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,200)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($39,450)

- Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Shreveport that require a bachelor's degree

#25. Accountants and auditors

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 1,000 (6.112 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $67,790 (#276 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 1,274,620 (9.163 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $81,660

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Salinas, CA ($111,680)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

--- Midland, TX ($103,120)

- Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

#24. Construction laborers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 1,020 (6.213 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $32,080 (#329 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 971,330 (6.983 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $43,000

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,670)

--- Kankakee, IL ($65,730)

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($63,860)

- Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

#23. Security guards

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 1,040 (6.317 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $26,520 (#344 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 1,054,400 (7.58 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $34,360

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Idaho Falls, ID ($66,030)

--- San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($61,090)

--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($51,850)

- Job description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.

#22. Cooks, fast food

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 1,210 (7.367 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $19,400 (#281 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 544,420 (3.914 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $24,300

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Cedar Rapids, IA ($34,790)

--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($33,580)

--- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($33,570)

- Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#21. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 1,310 (8.006 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $56,950 (#200 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 991,000 (7.124 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $67,340

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Napa, CA ($99,170)

--- Fresno, CA ($96,200)

--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($95,500)

- Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the secondary school level.

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Shreveport

#20. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 1,410 (8.569 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $21,830 (#331 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 795,590 (5.72 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $28,010

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,640)

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($41,370)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,490)

- Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#19. Receptionists and information clerks

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 1,450 (8.854 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $28,720 (#265 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 968,420 (6.962 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $32,410

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Napa, CA ($43,270)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,160)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,840)

- Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

#18. Police and sheriff's patrol officers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 1,520 (9.249 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $45,710 (#330 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 654,900 (4.708 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $70,000

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($131,090)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($115,690)

- Job description: Maintain order and protect life and property by enforcing local, tribal, state, or federal laws and ordinances. Perform a combination of the following duties: patrol a specific area; direct traffic; issue traffic summonses; investigate accidents; apprehend and arrest suspects, or serve legal processes of courts. Includes police officers working at educational institutions.

#17. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 1,650 (10.027 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $21,320 (#358 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 1,272,840 (9.151 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $30,630

- Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($42,110)

--- New Bedford, MA ($41,780)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,160)

- Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#16. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 1,950 (11.871 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $41,950 (#312 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 1,063,110 (7.643 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $47,300

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

--- Yakima, WA ($61,710)

--- Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#15. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 2,000 (12.180 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $42,690 (#323 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 676,440 (4.863 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $50,090

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

- Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

#14. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 2,110 (12.819 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $57,750 (#333 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 1,278,670 (9.192 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $73,500

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Danbury, CT ($112,810)

--- Napa, CA ($101,850)

--- Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

- Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#13. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 2,120 (12.897 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $52,420 (#245 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 1,364,870 (9.812 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $65,420

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Merced, CA ($99,360)

--- Kingston, NY ($93,780)

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($92,910)

- Job description: Teach academic and social skills to students at the elementary school level.

#12. Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 2,170 (13.201 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $40,270 (#221 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 1,443,940 (10.381 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $44,100

- Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,700)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($55,720)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($55,720)

- Job description: Compute, classify, and record numerical data to keep financial records complete. Perform any combination of routine calculating, posting, and verifying duties to obtain primary financial data for use in maintaining accounting records. May also check the accuracy of figures, calculations, and postings pertaining to business transactions recorded by other workers.

#11. Nursing assistants

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 2,220 (13.497 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $26,470 (#332 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 1,371,050 (9.857 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $32,050

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($48,420)

--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($43,960)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($42,200)

- Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#10. Waiters and waitresses

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 2,260 (13.752 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $18,060 (#385 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 1,944,240 (13.977 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $27,470

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($62,630)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($57,210)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($43,160)

- Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#9. General and operations managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 2,390 (14.573 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $104,790 (#211 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 2,347,420 (16.876 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $125,740

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#8. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 2,410 (14.650 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $46,930 (#211 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 1,797,710 (12.924 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $48,710

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

--- Danville, IL ($63,230)

--- Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

- Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers' license. Includes tow truck drivers.

#7. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 2,570 (15.671 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $33,470 (#330 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 1,850,360 (13.302 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $40,420

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($56,080)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,480)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,930)

- Job description: Perform routine administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files, or providing information to callers.

#6. Office clerks, general

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 3,230 (19.670 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $26,220 (#374 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 2,788,090 (20.044 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $37,770

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,560)

--- Napa, CA ($47,570)

--- Boulder, CO ($47,160)

- Job description: Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, office machine operation, and filing.

#5. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 3,300 (20.119 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $22,080 (#386 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 1,990,510 (14.31 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $31,410

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($44,110)

--- Barnstable Town, MA ($43,860)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,250)

- Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#4. Customer service representatives

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 3,920 (23.856 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $38,680 (#89 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 2,833,250 (20.368 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $38,510

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,930)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,720)

--- Midland, MI ($47,250)

- Job description: Interact with customers to provide basic or scripted information in response to routine inquiries about products and services. May handle and resolve general complaints. Excludes individuals whose duties are primarily installation, sales, repair, and technical support.

#3. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 3,990 (24.301 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $27,740 (#366 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 2,805,200 (20.167 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $33,710

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,690)

--- Fairbanks, AK ($41,900)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,820)

- Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials, or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.

#2. Retail salespersons

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 5,160 (31.412 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $26,490 (#349 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 3,659,670 (26.31 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $30,940

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,160)

--- Carson City, NV ($40,030)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($39,160)

- Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

#1. Cashiers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Employment: 6,090 (37.107 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $21,000 (#378 highest pay among all metros)



National

- Employment: 3,333,100 (23.962 per 1,000 jobs)

- Annual mean salary: $25,710

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($35,970)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,480)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,320)

- Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.