Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt, suspect dead

The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for...
The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for investigation of felony assault with a firearm, according to the sheriff. One deputy is expected to survive while the other is in critical condition.(Source: KING via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded south of Tacoma, Washington, and a man the deputies had been trying to arrest was shot and killed.

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer said the shooting happened Tuesday near the community of Spanaway as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for investigation of felony assault with a firearm.

Troyer said in a media briefing Tuesday afternoon that the man fired at deputies and deputies fired back.

Troyer says one deputy was in surgery Tuesday afternoon and is expected to survive while the other deputy was “gravely injured” and in critical condition.

The deputy who is in critical condition is 35 years old and served in the military and the National Guard, Troyer said. His family, including his wife, is at his side in the hospital. He also has a 4-year-old child, KIRO reports.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Felton Lee Beaner Sr., DOB: 1/11/1958
Shreveport deacon arrested for alleged inappropriate touching of minor
Police responded to a rolling gun battle near Max's Pawn Shop on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Police respond to rolling gun battle on Shreveport streets
Devin Myers, 17
Funeral arrangements announced for Devin Myers
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend arrested in deaths of missing pregnant woman, child; held with no bond

Latest News

Jamicheal Brandon Abbington, 30.
Bossier man arrested for alleged possession of child pornography
Bossier Parish teachers receive grant.
Bossier Parish teachers receive $60K grant
People speak out at Caddo Parish School Board meeting
People speak out at Caddo Parish School Board meeting
Bossier man arrested for alleged possession of child pornography
Bossier man arrested for alleged possession of child pornography