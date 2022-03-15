Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office released the preliminary results of the autopsies that were done on a pregnant woman and her young son on Tuesday, March 15.

Coroner Dr. William “Beau” Clark said the manner of death for Kaylen Johnson, 24, is homicide. He added the cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds. Clark confirmed she was pregnant at the time of her death.

Clark said the manner of death for Kayden Johnson, 2, is also homicide. He explained the toddler’s cause of death is pending further studies but hypothermia is suspected. He added no trauma was noted.

Since the autopsy results show Johnson was pregnant, Baton Rouge police said they will file an additional charge against Brynnen Murphy, 20, for feticide. He was initially arrested on Monday, March 14, on two counts of first-degree murder.

Kaylen Johnson and her 2-year-old son Kayden were found dead in two different places in East Baton Rouge Parish a few days after family reported them missing.

The bodies of Kaylen Johnson and her son, Kayden Johnson, were found on Monday, March 14, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Kaylen Johnson’s body was discovered on Burbank Drive around noon, while the body of Kayden Johnson was located along Central Thruway minutes later, investigators said.

The family of Kaylen Johnson asked for Baton Rouge Police Department to do a wellness check on March 11 since she and her son had not been heard from since March 5. Family members added Murphy is Kaylen Johnson’s boyfriend and the father of her unborn child. Police said Murphy is not Kayden Johnson’s father.

