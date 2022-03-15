Getting Answers
Vice President Kamala Harris schedules visit to south Louisiana

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
By Autumn Payton
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit south Louisiana on Friday, March 18, according to the White House.

Harris will travel to Sunset, La. in St. Landry Parish to highlight the administration’s investments in high-speed internet, officials added.

Additional details to follow.

