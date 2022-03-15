SporTran awarded nearly $2M federal grant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran has received the 2021 Competitive Bus and Bus Facilities Grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

SporTran is the only transit agency in the state to have received the grant. The agency says it will use the $1.98 million to improve bus stops by adding shelters and infrastructure to improve accessibility. The planned upgrades will enhance rider safety, better accommodate passenger transfers, and attract new riders.

“Our mission is to keep improving public transit in Shreveport-Bossier,” said SporTran CEO Dinero’ Washington. “This accessibility improvement grant for our bus stops and shelters is a great addition to our current initiatives like OnDemand and Zero Fare that remove the barriers to ridership for our community.”

The Biden administration and the FTA recently awarded $409.3 million in grants to 70 projects in 39 states to improve the country’s buses, make bus systems/routes more reliable, improve safety and facilities, and modernize/electrify buses.

“These grants will help people in communities large and small get to work, get to school, and access the services they need,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Everyone deserves access to safe, reliable, clean public transportation – and thanks to the president’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are bringing modern buses to communities across America.”

