Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

SporTran awarded nearly $2M federal grant

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran has received the 2021 Competitive Bus and Bus Facilities Grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

SporTran is the only transit agency in the state to have received the grant. The agency says it will use the $1.98 million to improve bus stops by adding shelters and infrastructure to improve accessibility. The planned upgrades will enhance rider safety, better accommodate passenger transfers, and attract new riders.

“Our mission is to keep improving public transit in Shreveport-Bossier,” said SporTran CEO Dinero’ Washington. “This accessibility improvement grant for our bus stops and shelters is a great addition to our current initiatives like OnDemand and Zero Fare that remove the barriers to ridership for our community.”

The Biden administration and the FTA recently awarded $409.3 million in grants to 70 projects in 39 states to improve the country’s buses, make bus systems/routes more reliable, improve safety and facilities, and modernize/electrify buses.

“These grants will help people in communities large and small get to work, get to school, and access the services they need,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Everyone deserves access to safe, reliable, clean public transportation – and thanks to the president’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are bringing modern buses to communities across America.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felton Lee Beaner Sr., DOB: 1/11/1958
Shreveport deacon arrested for alleged inappropriate touching of minor
Police responded to a rolling gun battle near Max's Pawn Shop on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Police respond to rolling gun battle on Shreveport streets
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Devin Myers, 17
Funeral arrangements announced for Devin Myers
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend arrested in connection to the death of missing pregnant woman and her son

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
SporTran awarded $2M grant to make upgrades
SporTran awarded $2M grant to make upgrades
FULL INTERVIEW: Jack Skaggs, of the Coordinating & Development Corp.
FULL INTERVIEW: Jack Skaggs, of the Coordinating & Development Corp.
Map of Amtrak lines and proposed I-20 corridor
Amtrak route backers think they now have their best shot