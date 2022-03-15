Scattered showers followed by warmer weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After dealing with a line of strong and severe storms rolling through the ArkLaTex Monday evening we are dealing with wraparound moisture from the low pressure system this morning that will continue off and on throughout the day. After a warmup Wednesday and Thursday we are tracking more showers and storms on the way Thursday through Friday morning that will drop our temperatures back down into the 60s. Over the weekend we are tracking dry and warmer weather with upper 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday before more wet weather arrives next Monday afternoon and evening.

We are tracking leftover moisture that will be impacting the ArkLaTex as we go through the day Tuesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will want to grab an umbrella as a precaution. We are tracking rain right now across the I-30 corridor and the wet weather should move south as we go throughout the day as it wraps around the low. The northerly flow and showers will hold down our temperatures today as highs will be in the low to mid-60s as we are stuck with the cloud cover throughout the day.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking somewhat of a roller coaster with our temperatures as we should get up into the mid and upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday before diving back down into the mid-60s Friday thanks to another upper level low moving through. Showers and storms will begin to move back into the region Thursday evening after a dry Wednesday and will continue through the morning hours and Friday before our weather begins to improve. While overall severe weather potential is lower for this system it cannot be entirely written off at this time.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking an improving situation for the region. Sunshine will start to takeover on Saturday and our temperatures will begin to move up as well with highs around the 70 degree mark. Sunday looks to bring fabulous weather as ample sunshine and highs in the mid-70s will be the story. an early preview of next week though looks to bring more rain to the region Monday afternoon and evening.

In the meantime, grab and umbrella and jacket as you start your day! Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.