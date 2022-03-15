Rolling gun battle in Shreveport leads to man’s arrest on weapons charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police have arrested a man in connection with what has been described as a rolling gun battle along Youree Drive.

Devoris A. Hardy, 21, of Shreveport, remains in Shreveport City Jail, where he was booked at 1:03 p.m. Monday, March 14 after being arrested at noon the same day on a charge of illegal use of a weapon, booking records show.

“Officers responded to shots fired call at above location, suspect admitted to firing a handgun out of the car window,” the booking narrative states.

It was just before 10:30 a.m. Monday when police got reports of multiple gunshots being fired between two moving vehicles near Youree Drive at East Washington Street.

Officers found a silver Toyota Camry in the parking lot behind a business near the intersection and noticed that the car had multiple bullet holes, police Sgt. Angie Willhite said. “Officers approached the car and three men inside attempted to flee but were quickly apprehended.”

Through their investigation, she said, violent crimes investigators learned that Hardy reportedly fired a handgun multiple times at another vehicle. The gun was found behind a home in the area.

Police believe the other vehicle involved in the shootout was a white Dodge Charger. Investigators are asking residents of the area to check their surveillance camera systems for any video that might help their investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with any video or information to call investigators at (318) 673-6955.

