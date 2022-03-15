Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

REPORT: Saints lose safety Marcus Williams to Ravens

New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) in action during an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) in action during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are losing a key member to their secondary according to ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler. Free safety Marcus Williams has agreed to terms with Baltimore Ravens on a five-year deal worth $70 million.

Williams has started 76 games since entering the league in 2017 with 318 total tackles and has 15 career interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, three forced fumbles, 38 pass deflections and a sack.

He was a second round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Utah.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felton Lee Beaner Sr., DOB: 1/11/1958
Shreveport deacon arrested for alleged inappropriate touching of minor
Police responded to a rolling gun battle near Max's Pawn Shop on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Police respond to rolling gun battle on Shreveport streets
Devin Myers, 17
Funeral arrangements announced for Devin Myers
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend arrested in death of missing pregnant woman, child

Latest News

The Saints have joined the Carolina Panthers in making a trade offer to acquire quarterback...
Saints have made trade offer for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, report says
Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.
Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers 6 weeks after retiring
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J....
Cowboys trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to Browns
Alvin Kamara reportedly restructured his contract with Saints.
Report: Saints restructure Alvin Kamara’s contract