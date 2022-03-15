Program to get offenders in the classroom canceled before it begins

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Monday (March 14), the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the Mister Coffee Bean program was canceled before it started.

As part of the the program, Black low-level, non-violent offenders undergo a strict selection process. Upon completion of their bachelor’s degree in elementary education and passage of the teacher certification exams, the offenders are placed “in the most at-risk elementary schools in their state to serve as educators and role models for our most at-risk youth,” according to the website.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Steve Prator made it clear he did not support the program, calling it an “experimental initiative.” He was a part of the efforts to get the program canceled throughout the state.

“I had to do all I could to put a stop to something that would have placed young children at risk,” the sheriff is quoted as saying in the post.

He goes on to say, “I’m all for reducing recidivism. In fact, we have helped more than six thousand inmates graduate from our re-entry program. But our children are too precious to be part of an experimental initiative. Protecting our children must remain a priority.”

Dr. Tracy Andrus is the director of The Lee P. Brown Criminal Justice Institute at Wiley College in Marshall, Texas and the executive director of the Tracy Andrus Foundation. He served three years in prison on a 57-year sentence.

“After my release from prison [in 1994], I went to school to earn my associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and my Ph.D.,” he said.

Andrus says he’s disappointed to hear about the program’s cancellation.

“What you are really saying by axing that program is that you don’t really believe ex-offenders can change,” he said.

He also noted the strict selection process and the fact that only low-level, non-violent offenders are allowed to take part.

“Shreveport knows; we have a problem, a serious problem,” Dr. Andrus said. “A program that would take low-level offenders out of the system and educate them and put them in classrooms with at-risk youth, I know that Black kids respond differently to Black males.”

“On March 11, Secretary James LeBlanc of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections informed the LSA that it will discontinue the ‘Mister Coffee Bean’ program throughout the state due to concerns brought up by the LSA and numerous legislators,” according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

