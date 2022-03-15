Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

LIVE: Committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death hears testimony from former LSP officials

By WAFB Staff and Chris Rosato
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana legislative committee tasked with investigating the circumstances of Ronald Greene’s 2019 death while in the custody of the Louisiana State Police is hearing testimony from former officials Tuesday, March 15.

RELATED STORIES

In secret recording, Gov. Edwards vows to declare Ronald Greene case as ‘racist’
‘It felt rehearsed’: Mother of Ronald Greene critical about Gov. Edwards comments regarding her son’s case
Text messages show Gov. Edwards knew of Ronald Greene’s in-custody death, but stayed silent
Ronald Greene’s family demands Gov. Edwards steps down, says Greene’s blood is on his hands

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felton Lee Beaner Sr., DOB: 1/11/1958
Shreveport deacon arrested for alleged inappropriate touching of minor
Police responded to a rolling gun battle near Max's Pawn Shop on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Police respond to rolling gun battle on Shreveport streets
Devin Myers, 17
Funeral arrangements announced for Devin Myers
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend arrested in death of missing pregnant woman, child

Latest News

Program to get offenders in the classroom canceled before it begins
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) in action during an NFL football game...
REPORT: Saints lose safety Marcus Williams to Ravens
LIVE: Ronald Greene Task Force hears testimony from former LSP officials
Fenny
Service member’s dog finally found after Jan. crash on I-10