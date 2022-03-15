Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Florida senator praises Ukraine president amid GOP push for fighter jets for the country

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress Wednesday
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Eastern via video conference as Russian attacks on his country intensify. By the afternoon, the majority of Congress will have a better understanding of where Ukraine stands.

Ukraine still has control of its capital city, Kyiv Russian ground troops advance as airstrikes hit targets including a subway station and apartment blocks. In recent days, American journalists are being counted among the casualties.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke about what he’s expecting.

“I’m very appreciative that Zelensky cares about democracy. He’s rallied the Ukrainian people to defend freedom,” Scott said. “Probably that defense might be the reason why we don’t have to send men and women into battle. We need to send him all the resources he needs to be able to defend our freedom and democracy, including get the planes out of Poland.”

The White House is also confirming that President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for a NATO summit on Ukraine.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felton Lee Beaner Sr., DOB: 1/11/1958
Shreveport deacon arrested for alleged inappropriate touching of minor
Police responded to a rolling gun battle near Max's Pawn Shop on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Police respond to rolling gun battle on Shreveport streets
Devin Myers, 17
Funeral arrangements announced for Devin Myers
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend arrested in deaths of missing pregnant woman, child; held with no bond

Latest News

Bossier City Council to consider allowing chickens in people's backyards
Bossier City Council to consider allowing chickens in people's backyards
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards delivers State of the State Address from state capitol
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Bossier City Council to consider allowing backyard chickens
Louisiana State Capitol
What to expect at this year’s legislative session
Chavez first took office with the Caddo Parish Commission in 2016.
Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez announces run for Shreveport mayor