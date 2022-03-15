Drying out today but more rain and storms are on the way

(KSLA) -Happy Tuesday ArkLaTex! Upper level low still moving through the region and causing showers to fall this afternoon and early evening, but drier conditions move in tonight and sunshine tomorrow! This will be short-lived as another systems tracks across the region bringing the threat for severe weather.

Tuesday: highs today will have warmed into the low and mid 60s across much of the region with overcast skies. Light showers and even misty conditions cant be ruled out of the late afternoon and early evening forecast. The rain however, wont be too heavy that it impacts your travel commute too much. Overcast skies stick with us through tonight as well but we’ll gradually see clearing come Wednesday.

Wednesday will finally be our completely dry day with highs in the 70s!! As you walk out the door, temperatures will be in the 40s, but not unbearably cold. Skies will be partly sunny, not exactly clear but we will see a bit more sunshine for the day! Perfect for enjoying the later sunset! Overnight temperatures will drop back into the mid and upper 40s.

Thursday is looking mostly sunny and warm yet again for the middle of the day. Highs will climb a bit higher into to he mid 70s! A very warm and spring like day as we inch closer and closer to the weekend! Late Thursday evening, clouds may increase as rain another system moves rain in near the I-30 corridor late Thursday into early Friday morning. So far there is a MARGINAL risk for severe weather 1/5 on the scale. As this system roles through we may see hail and strong winds.

Friday: showers possible early on Friday, but much of the rest of the day is looking dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Friday will get up into the low 70s, slightly cooler than the day before.

The weekend is looking FAN-TAS-TIC! Sunny weather for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.