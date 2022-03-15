Crawfest returning to Betty Virginia Park after 2-year hiatus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crawfest is finally returning to Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport after taking two years off due to COVID-19.

The festival will be held March 18-20 and will feature an expanded music lineup this year.

“After COVID, everybody reexamined everything. My interest is in growing Crawfest into something that will really matter for our region,” said festival organizer, Matt Snyder.

To held build this year’s music lineup, Snyder recruited Shreveport entrepreneur and musician, Jim Malsch.

“I’ve always liked Crawfest and music,” Malsch said. “Matt approached me this year to be part of it. It’s neat to do something for the city and create this post-COVID music festival. That’s what we are gearing toward for years to come.”

Malsch recruited the help of some of his friends as well, including Shreveport native and New Orleans guitarist, Papa Mali, who is headlining three bands from New Orleans to close out the festival.

“When he lived in Austin, Papa Mali did this Gospel brunch in the parks around there,” Malsch said. “It would be neat to start something like that here. This is the beginning of the restart.”

CRAWFEST SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

CRAWFEST FOOD VENDORS

Ki’ Mexico

RNL Authentics

Roadrunners Food Truck

Down South Dawgs

La Casa Del Taco

Jimbeaux & Sons

Kajun Korner

Shane’s Crawfish

Sweetport

Kona Ice

Dripp Donuts

“I want to have it [Crawfest] somewhere that feels like Shreveport,” Snyder said. “I want to see people walking out of their houses with their chairs over their shoulders coming to beautiful Betty Virginia Park.”

Tickets cost $7 each in advance and can be purchased online here. Tickets are $10 each at the gate.

