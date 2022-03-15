Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Christus St. Michael Health System remembers anniversary of first COVID-19 case

Christus St. Michael Health System holds COVID-19 remembrance.
Christus St. Michael Health System holds COVID-19 remembrance.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Candles burned on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 15, at Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana.

The hospital admitted their first COVID-19 patient on March 15, 2020. Hospital leaders say during these past two years, more than 3,000 COVID patients have been treated. At their peak, around 100 people a day were being treated for the virus. Today, only one patient is being treated for COVID.

“Today we are not celebrating, but we are commemorating the hard work of our associates, our medical staff, and we are thankful for the lives we have been able to tough over the last two years,” said Dr. Loren Robinson.

Nurse Kevin Sipes says the last two years have been unforgettable.

“Through great teamwork and collaboration between workers, management and doctors, we persevered, pushed through and provided the best care for our patients throughout this pandemic,” he said.

Although COVID-19 numbers are down, hospital leaders say concern for the virus is still here.

“I think the biggest think is COVID-19 has touched every single person in this hospital. Whether you are a front line provider providing care, whether you had someone in you’re family you provide care for, it’s been a very challenging two years and it speaks of the tenacity of our associates,” said Robinson.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felton Lee Beaner Sr., DOB: 1/11/1958
Shreveport deacon arrested for alleged inappropriate touching of minor
Police responded to a rolling gun battle near Max's Pawn Shop on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Police respond to rolling gun battle on Shreveport streets
Devin Myers, 17
Funeral arrangements announced for Devin Myers
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend arrested in deaths of missing pregnant woman, child; held with no bond

Latest News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Two Red Cross nurses carrying a patient on a stretcher during the 1918 influenza pandemic,...
How Shreveport fared during the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic
COVID-19 vaccination, testing locations in the ArkLaTex