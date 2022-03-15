Christus St. Michael Health System remembers anniversary of first COVID-19 case

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Candles burned on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 15, at Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana.

The hospital admitted their first COVID-19 patient on March 15, 2020. Hospital leaders say during these past two years, more than 3,000 COVID patients have been treated. At their peak, around 100 people a day were being treated for the virus. Today, only one patient is being treated for COVID.

“Today we are not celebrating, but we are commemorating the hard work of our associates, our medical staff, and we are thankful for the lives we have been able to tough over the last two years,” said Dr. Loren Robinson.

Nurse Kevin Sipes says the last two years have been unforgettable.

“Through great teamwork and collaboration between workers, management and doctors, we persevered, pushed through and provided the best care for our patients throughout this pandemic,” he said.

Although COVID-19 numbers are down, hospital leaders say concern for the virus is still here.

“I think the biggest think is COVID-19 has touched every single person in this hospital. Whether you are a front line provider providing care, whether you had someone in you’re family you provide care for, it’s been a very challenging two years and it speaks of the tenacity of our associates,” said Robinson.

