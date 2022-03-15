Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

CDC: Sewage systems showing increased levels of COVID

Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab...
Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab in Madison to be screened for COVID.(weau)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Could we see another rise in COVID cases nationally?

That has become a concern recently, with more and more sewage systems in the U.S. detecting increased levels of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 40 percent of wastewater sampling sites are reporting an increased level of the virus over the past 15 days – doubling the numbers from last month.

Wastewater data cannot estimate the number of cases in a community. Still, the agency says monitoring this kind of data can be an early warning sign of increased transmission.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felton Lee Beaner Sr., DOB: 1/11/1958
Shreveport deacon arrested for alleged inappropriate touching of minor
Police responded to a rolling gun battle near Max's Pawn Shop on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Police respond to rolling gun battle on Shreveport streets
Devin Myers, 17
Funeral arrangements announced for Devin Myers
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend arrested in deaths of missing pregnant woman, child; held with no bond

Latest News

This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Two journalists working for Fox News killed in Ukraine
Marco French receives Milken Educator Award.
Caddo principal receives Milken Educator Award
A motorcyclist crashed his vehicle before falling off a drawbridge in Florida.
Motorcyclist crashes on rising drawbridge in Florida
Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former...
New Selena album to be released 27 years after singer’s death, father announces
Attorney Louis Unglesby (left) and former Louisiana State Police commissioner Retired Col....
LIVE: Committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death hears testimony from former LSP officials