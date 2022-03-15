Campti man dies in crash on U.S. HWY 71

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Campti man, Clyde Anthony, 68, was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and Whispering Pine Road on March 14, 2022.

Louisiana State Police said around 11 a.m., Anthony was traveling north on HWY 71. They said Tracy Johnson, 61, of Colfax, was stopped on Whispering Pine Road and failed to yield while making a left turn, striking Anthony’s vehicle as a result. Anthony traveled off the road and struck several trees before his vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Anthony suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Johnson and a passenger with him were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

