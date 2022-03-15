Caddo principal receives Milken Educator Award

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish principal was surprised with a national Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, March 15.

Principal Marco French was recognized for transforming the academic performance at Queensborough Leadership Academy and creating a nurturing learning environment.

Founder of the Milken Educator Awards, Lowell Milken, and Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley presented French with the honor at an assembly in front of students, colleagues, and state/local officials. French is among more than 60 educators across the United States who will receive the award during the 2021-2022 season.

“As a former teacher, content coach, and instructional coordinator, Marco French understands learning and leadership from many angles. These experiences have clearly informed his work as principal; he is committed to the success of the Queensborough Leadership Academy community, where he continues to motivate students and staff and inspires the next generation of leaders,” said Brumley.

The award comes with a $25,000 cash prize that French can use however he chooses. He will also join a national network of more than 2,8000 top teachers, principals and specialists. Honorees will attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum to network with other recipients and receive personalized coaching on ways to elevate their practice.

“Chancellor Marco French has achieved significant success by aligning every effort to developing, motivating and retaining effective educators. Marco unifies his staff under a common vision for excellence and, in doing so, creates a collaborative, vibrant culture for all to excel,” said Milken.

French, known as the “Bowtie Principal” at school, has been instrumental in transforming multiple underperforming campuses into state and nationally recognized schools. Queensborough earned an A in 2019 for student progress and was named an Outstanding School in Northwest Louisiana for top growth in ELA and math. In 2018-2019, the students outperformed the district and state for overall growth, as well as for performance of students of color, those who are economically disadvantaged, and students with disabilities.

French earned a bachelor’s in elementary education from Grambling Stat University in 2009 and a master’s in educational leadership from Arkansas State University in 2015.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.