Caddo may modify COVID-19 protocols

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo School Board members today will consider whether to change procedures for what happens when someone is diagnosed with COVID-19.

The School Board convened at 4:30 p.m. in the board room in the Central Office at 1961 Midway Ave. in Shreveport.

The current policy calls for quarantining and contact tracing to isolate and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Up for discussion today is whether to roll back those guidelines to standards outlined in the communicable disease section of the School District’s policy manual.

That requires each school to establish an area in which to isolate anyone showing signs of being sick. The isolation area must be cleaned after it is occupied by any sick student or adult.

And upon arriving at the school, each adult and student must be assessed for symptoms of COVID-19, as defined by the CDC. This includes an initial temperature check.

