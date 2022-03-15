Body of other missing fisherman recovered from Toledo Bend; authorities identify him

TOLEDO BEND RESERVOIR, La. (KSLA) — Authorities have recovered the body of the other fisherman who recently went missing in Toledo Bend Reservoir.

And they have released his identity.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that he is 61-year-old Lafayette resident Marvin Parsons.

His body was recovered late Monday afternoon near Holly Park Marina off Carters Ferry Road near Milam on the Texas side of the lake.

That’s miles from where the other fisherman’s body and their boat were recovered.

The search for Parsons and 61-year-old George Diboll, of Oakdale, began after the two failed to return from a fishing trip Friday, March 11. Their disappearance was reported to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

Sheriff’s deputies, Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries agents and volunteers began their search from the Solan’s Camp boat launch at the end of Louisiana Highway 482 in the Ebarb community.

Diboll’s body was found at 8 p.m. Saturday between a boat lane and the shore just south of the Solan’s Camp area.

The search continued Sunday, March 13 with the help of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from Fort Polk. It was late that day that a United Cajun Navy volunteer located the fishermen’s 18-foot aluminum boat and marked the location. It was sitting on the bottom of the lake in about 17 feet of water between an island and a boat lane, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Autopsies will be conducted on Diboll’s and Parsons’ bodies to determine the exact cause of their deaths, which are being investigated by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.

“Sheriff Mitchell extends his thoughts and prayers to the victims’ family and friends,” says a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office. “Sheriff Mitchell also expresses his extreme gratitude to everyone who was involved in the search and recovery efforts.”

