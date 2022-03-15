Bienville Parish escapee is back in custody

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An escapee in Bienville Parish is back in custody.

“Bienville SO deputies have just captured Geromy Dunn without incident near the Arcadia Motel on Hwy 80 east in Arcadia!” says a Facebook post the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office made at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.

Authorities had been warning people in the Arcadia area to lock the doors to their houses, vehicles and outbuildings.

Arcadia police officers and Bienville sheriff’s deputies had been searching for the 32-year-old Dunn since he escaped while being booked into the parish jail in Arcadia about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13.

At that time, he was seen running barefoot north on Beech Street in Arcadia.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.