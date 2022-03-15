Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bienville Parish escapee is back in custody

He was captured near the Arcadia Motel on Hwy 80 east in Arcadia
Geromy Dunn, 32
Geromy Dunn, 32(Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An escapee in Bienville Parish is back in custody.

“Bienville SO deputies have just captured Geromy Dunn without incident near the Arcadia Motel on Hwy 80 east in Arcadia!” says a Facebook post the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office made at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.

Authorities had been warning people in the Arcadia area to lock the doors to their houses, vehicles and outbuildings.

Arcadia police officers and Bienville sheriff’s deputies had been searching for the 32-year-old Dunn since he escaped while being booked into the parish jail in Arcadia about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13.

At that time, he was seen running barefoot north on Beech Street in Arcadia.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felton Lee Beaner Sr., DOB: 1/11/1958
Shreveport deacon arrested for alleged inappropriate touching of minor
Police responded to a rolling gun battle near Max's Pawn Shop on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Police respond to rolling gun battle on Shreveport streets
Devin Myers, 17
Funeral arrangements announced for Devin Myers
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend arrested in deaths of missing pregnant woman, child; held with no bond

Latest News

The coroner's officer released the preliminary autopsy results on a woman and her son.
Coroner releases preliminary autopsy results for woman, son
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kayden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son
Rolling gun battle in Shreveport leads to man’s arrest on weapons charge
Rolling gun battle in Shreveport leads to man’s arrest on weapons charge
Bossier City Council says no to backyard chickens
Bossier City Council says no to backyard chickens