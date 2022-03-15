Getting Answers
Arrest attempt turns into water rescue

Morgan Glenn, 60, reportedly tried to flee police by jumping into a body of water in Caddo...
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - What began as a traffic stop ended in a water rescue late Monday night (March 14).

Just before 8:30 p.m., deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office were called out to help with the search for a man who had reportedly run away from Greenwood Police officers after a traffic stop at Highway 80. Officials say Morgan Glenn, 60, parked at the Love’s Travel Stop and jumped into a body of water in an attempt to hide from police.

Divers with CPSO later found him and pulled him out. Glenn was taken to a nearby hospital to be examined. Officials say Glenn has outstanding probation warrants out of Baton Rouge and Texas.

Greenwood Police continues its investigation.

