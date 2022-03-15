Getting Answers
2 hurt after propane tank explodes inside home

Two people were injured, one seriously, after a propane tank exploded inside a home on College...
Two people were injured, one seriously, after a propane tank exploded inside a home on College Street on Monday, March 14, 2022.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders rushed a man to the hospital late Monday night after an explosion inside a home.

Shreveport police and fire crews responded to a home on College Street during the late night hours of Monday, March 14 after a propane tank exploded inside a home. Two people inside the home were hurt, one of them critically. A neighbor called 911 thinking the sound he heard was a gunshot.

“I came across the street. He was running out of the house and whatever. He had blood coming down his face, on the ground. His whole back was on fire. It was real loud. It sounded like a gunshot. It really sounded like someone was right here in the middle of the street shooting,” said Mike Jenkins, a neighbor.

Minutes after the explosion happened, a first responder was seen throwing burning furniture from the house. It’s not clear at this time what caused the explosion.

