Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

2 hurt after explosion inside home

Two people were injured, one seriously, after an explosion inside a home on College Street on...
Two people were injured, one seriously, after an explosion inside a home on College Street on Monday, March 14, 2022.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders rushed a man to the hospital late Monday night after an explosion inside a home.

Shreveport police and fire crews responded to a home on College Street during the late night hours of Monday, March 14 after an explosion inside a home.

Two people inside the home were hurt, one of them critically. A neighbor called 911 thinking the sound he heard was a gunshot.

Two people were injured, one seriously, after an explosion inside a home on College Street on...
Two people were injured, one seriously, after an explosion inside a home on College Street on Monday, March 14, 2022.(KSLA)

“I came across the street. He was running out of the house and whatever. He had blood coming down his face, on the ground. His whole back was on fire. It was real loud. It sounded like a gunshot. It really sounded like someone was right here in the middle of the street shooting,” said Mike Jenkins, a neighbor.

Minutes after the explosion happened, a first responder was seen throwing burning furniture from the house.

Officials say a 40 ounce glass bottle was the cause of the explosion. At this time it is not known what liquid was inside the bottle. Samples of the liquid have been submitted to a lab.

Two people were injured, one seriously, after an explosion inside a home on College Street on...
Two people were injured, one seriously, after an explosion inside a home on College Street on Monday, March 14, 2022.(KSLA)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felton Lee Beaner Sr., DOB: 1/11/1958
Shreveport deacon arrested for alleged inappropriate touching of minor
Police responded to a rolling gun battle near Max's Pawn Shop on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Police respond to rolling gun battle on Shreveport streets
Devin Myers, 17
Funeral arrangements announced for Devin Myers
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend arrested in deaths of missing pregnant woman, child; held with no bond

Latest News

Marco French receives Milken Educator Award.
Caddo principal receives Milken Educator Award
Attorney Louis Unglesby (left) and former Louisiana State Police commissioner Retired Col....
LIVE: Committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death hears testimony from former LSP officials
Program to get offenders in the classroom canceled before it begins
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) in action during an NFL football game...
REPORT: Saints lose safety Marcus Williams to Ravens