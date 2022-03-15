2 hurt after explosion inside home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders rushed a man to the hospital late Monday night after an explosion inside a home.

Shreveport police and fire crews responded to a home on College Street during the late night hours of Monday, March 14 after an explosion inside a home.

Two people inside the home were hurt, one of them critically. A neighbor called 911 thinking the sound he heard was a gunshot.

“I came across the street. He was running out of the house and whatever. He had blood coming down his face, on the ground. His whole back was on fire. It was real loud. It sounded like a gunshot. It really sounded like someone was right here in the middle of the street shooting,” said Mike Jenkins, a neighbor.

Minutes after the explosion happened, a first responder was seen throwing burning furniture from the house.

Officials say a 40 ounce glass bottle was the cause of the explosion. At this time it is not known what liquid was inside the bottle. Samples of the liquid have been submitted to a lab.

