2 arrested after high speed chase from Bossier to downtown Shreveport

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two people are in custody following a high speed chase out of Bossier City.

The chase started when an officer spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over. The chase then went over the Texas Street bridge and ended when the car crashed into a truck in downtown Shreveport.

Two people were arrested following a high speed chase from Bossier City to downtown Shreveport that happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (KSLA)

This all happened just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

One person in the truck that was hit was taken to the hospital. The two people in the car tried to run, but were arrested a short time later, police say.

Two people were arrested following a high speed chase from Bossier City to downtown Shreveport that happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (KSLA)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.